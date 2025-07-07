Jamie Vardy agrees deal with new club but move has been vetoed

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jamie Vardy’s search for a new club continues to gather headlines as the 38-year-old striker looks to prolong his remarkable career at the highest level following his departure from Leicester City.

Vardy, who became a Premier League legend with the Foxes after firing them to their historic 2015/16 league title, is now a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June.

The former England international has made it clear that he has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet, seeking another challenge in top-level football rather than dropping down to the Championship, despite interest from clubs in England’s second tier, including Wrexham.

Jamie Vardy was close to joining Serie A side Genoa

According to Daily Mail, Vardy was close to securing a move to Serie A with Genoa, only for the deal to collapse at the final hurdle.

Genoa, currently managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, had lined up Vardy on a free transfer as they look to add experience and goals to their frontline.

However, Vieira reportedly overruled the signing at the last moment, expressing concerns over the move and being unconvinced that Vardy was the right fit for his squad.

Vardy, meanwhile, remains determined to continue playing at the highest level, believing he can still contribute significantly despite his age.

While the Genoa move has fallen through, Vardy has been linked with several other clubs across Europe and the UK. Scottish giants Rangers and Serie B side Como have reportedly shown interest, while Nottingham Forest and Wrexham have also been monitoring his situation.

Premier League icon wants to continue playing football

Vardy’s preference is understood to be a club competing at the top level, ruling out Championship offers at this stage of his career.

For Vardy, the desire to end his illustrious career on his terms and on a high note continues to drive his ambition.

The Premier League icon, who has entertained fans for a long time with his playing style and his goal scoring ability, is set to continue his career but it remains to be seen which club he will join.

Leicester City eyeing move for 11-goal striker as Jamie Vardy successor