Liverpool are looking to sign a new striker this summer as they look to replace Darwin Nunez at Anfield.

The Premier League champions, despite enjoying success last season, have wasted no time this summer to strengthen their squad.

Arne Slot has already managed to complete the signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer.

He plans to sign a new striker to lead his team’s attack as well and one of the players they have been monitoring is Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen wants Galatasaray move

The Napoli attacker, who spent the last season on loan at Galatasaray and scored 37 goals for them, is looking for a new club this summer as he prepares for a permanent move away from Naples.

Liverpool are one of the clubs linked with a move for the prolific attacker but they may have to end their chase soon.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen has now decided to join Galatasaray in a permanent move this summer.

The Nigeria international attacker enjoyed his season on loan in Istanbul so much that he is willing to reject lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League as well as the advances of Premier League club in order to secure a move to Galatasaray.

Liverpool have other targets on their shortlist

This will end any hope of Liverpool signing the attacker this summer and Slot may now have to turn his attention towards other targets.

The other names on the shortlist at Anfield are Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Ekitike and Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Since Isak may prove to be too expensive to sign this summer, the Reds may now focus on signing French attacker Ekitike from the Bundesliga.

