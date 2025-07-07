Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shouts instructions to his players. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea will not stand in his way if a suitable offer is presented. According to a report from Fichajes, the Blues are prepared to sell him for £35 million. Negotiations are reportedly in early stages right now, but Manchester United are confident of getting the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties iron out an agreement in the coming weeks.

Christopher Nkunku needs a fresh start

The 27-year-old French international has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea, and he needs a fresh start. Joining Manchester United could be ideal for him. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and signing him for £35 million would be a shrewd acquisition.

He is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add creativity to the side. The French International has scored 18 goals for Chelsea in 60 appearances, and he has picked up five assists as well.

A summer move would be ideal for both clubs

Meanwhile, Nkunku’s departure from the London club will raise funds for Chelsea to improve their squad as well. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will look to compete with elite clubs. Signing the right players would be crucial for them.

As for Manchester United, a club of their stature should be fighting towards the top of the table. They finished in the bottom half of the table last season. Players like Nkunku will help them bounce back. If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could transform Manchester United in the attack.

He has previously shown his ability in France and Germany. There is no doubt that he could be a star for Manchester United in England as well.