Man United star prepare for life away from Old Trafford as new talks set for next week

Marcus Rashford is edging closer to a departure from Manchester United, with fresh talks scheduled for next week as the England international accepts he is no longer part of Ruben Amorim’s, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old forward, who has been at the club since the age of seven, is now preparing for what could be the biggest decision of his career as he explores options for a fresh start away from the club he has called home for nearly two decades.

Rashford has come to terms with the reality that Amorim’s system and vision for United’s rebuild do not include him as a key figure moving forward.

Marcus Rashford has no future at Man United

The English attacker endured a difficult last season at United which completely turned around for him with the arrival of Amorim at the club. The manager decided to allow the player to leave the club to join Aston Villa in a loan move in the winter transfer window.

While Rashford regained his form under Unai Emery, it is still not going to be enough to bring him into Amorim’s future plans for the club.

Having signed Matheus Cunha this summer and chasing the signature of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, Amorim has made it clear that he is rebuilding his attack and looking to make new additions.

Rashford’s opportunities for regular football at Old Trafford have become increasingly limited.

The club, for their part, are open to offers as they look to generate funds to reinvest in key areas of the squad.

Rashford to Barcelona?

Spanish giants Barcelona are interested in a move for the Man United star since they are finding it difficult to complete the signing of their priority attacker which is Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

A move abroad would appeal to Rashford, who is keen to embrace a new challenge while escaping the intense scrutiny that comes with playing in England.

The 27-year-old wants to play in Europe and compete at the highest level in order to match his ambitions.

Next week’s talks will focus on finding the best pathway for Rashford. The discussions will involve Rashford’s representatives and United’s hierarchy who will discuss the future options of the player.

