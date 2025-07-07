(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Almeria striker Luis Suarez during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Old Trafford could be a potential destination for the striker who did quite well in the second division of Spanish football last season. He scored 27 goals for Almeria, and the opportunity to move to Manchester United could be quite exciting for him.

Luis Suarez could be tempted

The player is reportedly valued at €25 million, and several teams have made enquiries for him. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player. They have the resources to get the deal done, and the attacker will add some much-needed depth to the attacking unit.

The Colombian is highly rated across Europe, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to pass up.

Negotiations in early stages: Man United looking to wrap up £35m move for 18-goal ace

Man United need a quality striker

Manchester United have players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund at their disposal, but both players were quite underwhelming last season. Manchester United need more competition for places, and signing another striker would be a wise decision.

They finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. A club of their stature should be pushing for trophies regularly and competing in the UEFA Champions League. Quality signings in the summer could help them get back to where they belong.

Convincing the South American to join the club will not be too difficult for a club like Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price.

‘Powerful’ star ‘hopes to join Manchester United’ instead of Premier League rivals