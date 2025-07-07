. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for a reliable striker in the summer transfer window continues.

The Red Devils have made initial enquiries over Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, according to trusted journalist David Ornstein.

Man United are determined to bounce back after a turbulent 2024/25 campaign that saw them finish outside the European places, with Ruben Amorim keen to reshape his squad.

Central to this rebuild is the urgent need for a consistent, Premier League-proven striker to lead the line.

Man United have already invested in a new attacker

While United have already made positive moves by securing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers to add versatility and creativity to their attack, and with a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo edging closer, the glaring need for a clinical centre-forward remains a priority at Old Trafford.

Watkins has emerged as a serious contender to fill this critical role. The English attacker has impressed at Aston Villa and some of the biggest clubs in England have shown their interest in signing him.

Ornstein on The Athletic’s YouTube channel:

“Ollie Watkins, as reported by our colleague Laurie Whitwell, is among those on Manchester United’s recruitment list. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t on the recruitment list of top clubs.

“He’s such a good striker and a good lad, and they’ve maybe held some enquiries with his camp. I’m not sure if that’s gone to Villa directly.

“From my conversations with Villa, they see themselves as having no intention to part with Ollie Watkins. They want him to continue with him up front for them.”

Ollie Watkins can shine at Old Trafford

Watkins’ consistency and experience in the Premier League make him an appealing option for United, who require a player ready to deliver immediately without a lengthy adaptation period.

They have struggled with Rasmus Hojlund just because the attacker is too young at the moment and not the finished article. His experience at top level is limited and his form and consistency has been a huge cause of concern for United’s hierarchy.

Villa, however, will be reluctant to lose their star forward, especially as they prepare for European football next season.

Nevertheless, with United’s clear need for a proven striker, the club may be willing to invest heavily to secure the services of a player capable of transforming their attack.

Report: Man United prepare offer for Club World Cup star as Amorim eyes another signing