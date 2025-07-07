Revealed: How much Arsenal will pay Viktor Gyokeres in weekly wages

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres has taken a significant step forward, with fresh details emerging about the striker’s wage package as the Gunners look to finalise one of their biggest signings of the summer window.

According to The Mirror, Gyokeres will earn more than £200,000 per week at Arsenal, positioning him among the club’s highest earners, reflecting Mikel Arteta’s determination to secure a proven striker capable of leading the line.

The Sporting attacker is set to become the marquee signing at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

His impressive record of 54 goals in 52 appearances last season for the Portuguese club caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world and it appears like the Gunners are winning the race to sign him this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres is desperate for a move to Arsenal

The attacker is keen on a move to join Mikel Arteta’s team and he has made it clear to his club that he prefers a move to the North London club.

A proven and lethal striker is needed at Arsenal to push them over the line, having finished second in the Premier League tite race for the last three seasons in a row.

The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with Gyokeres, with the contract set to run until June 2030. Talks are ongoing between Arsenal and Sporting over the final fee.

Gyokeres would give Gunners the edge in final third

For Arsenal, the signing of Gyokeres would address a glaring gap in the squad. While Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have rotated as false nines under Arteta, the Gunners lacked a consistent goal-scoring striker capable of turning tight games in their favour.

The arrival of the Sweden international attacker would provide them a much needed boost in their targets for next season and make them a feared attacking force.

Viktor Gyokeres is willing to make big sacrifice in order to join Arsenal this summer