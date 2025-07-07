Sources: Jack Grealish transfer battle gathers pace as Man City demand £40m for exit

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester City are looking to offload Jack Grealish this summer as Premier League and Saudi clubs line up for the signature of the England international.

City have set a £40 million asking price for Grealish as they open the door for his departure after a mixed spell at the Etihad.

Since arriving for a record £100 million from Aston Villa, Grealish has shown his quality but has struggled with consistency, injuries, and adapting fully to Guardiola’s demands.

The midfielder made only 20 Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues last season.

Saudi clubs are interested in the Man City midfielder

Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Neom SC have made the first moves, sounding out Grealish’s camp with lucrative offers that would make him one of the best-paid players in world football.

The financial power of the Saudi Pro League could prove decisive if Grealish opts for a new adventure and a substantial payday, with City open to negotiating should the right bid arrive.

Meanwhile, Napoli have shown keen interest, seeing Grealish as a potential statement signing as they look to rebuild their squad to challenge in Serie A and Europe.

However, the Italian champions are wary of City’s £40 million valuation and may instead explore a loan move with a purchase option.

Back in England, Aston Villa are considering a sensational return for their academy graduate, with discussions internally on whether a deal could involve Morgan Rogers moving to Man City as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

Tottenham and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation closely, weighing up whether to move for Grealish as they plan their attacking reinforcements for next season.

In a new development, Nottingham Forest and Everton have entered the conversation. Forest see Grealish as a potential marquee signing to elevate their attacking quality, while Everton are exploring the possibility of a loan move.

Jack Grealish wants a key role at his new club

Grealish, for his part, is said to be evaluating all options, with his priority being regular football and a prominent role wherever he lands next.

While a move abroad is on the table, the appeal of remaining in the Premier League and competing at the top level in England could sway his decision, especially if a club like Aston Villa or Tottenham formalise their interest.

Whether it will be a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, a Serie A adventure with Napoli, or a Premier League move remains to be seen.

