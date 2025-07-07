Sources: Race to sign 23-year-old defender heats up between Man United & Tottenham

(Photos via Getty Images)

Koni De Winter is quickly emerging as one of Europe’s most coveted young defenders, with the 23-year-old Belgian centre-back attracting widespread attention following an impressive season for Genoa.

The Belgian, who made 26 appearances for Genoa last season, has impressively adapted to the demands of Serie A, consistently delivering confident performances against some of the league’s toughest attackers.

Interest from the Premier League is intensifying, with both Manchester United and Tottenham actively monitoring De Winter’s progress.

Man United and Tottenham monitor Koni De Winter

Under Ruben Amorim, the United defense has struggled with injuries and inconsistency and the Portuguese manager has identified the Serie A defender as one of his transfer targets this summer.

Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on De Winter due to the uncertain future of Cristian Romero at the club with the World Cup winning defender being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

West Ham United, however, are ready to move decisively. The Hammers view De Winter as a perfect tactical fit for Graham Potter’s system.

Wolves have also tracked the Belgian for months, impressed by his consistent development in the Italian league.

The interest isn’t limited to England. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are both keen on De Winter, with his profile fitting the German giants’ preference for young, tactically adaptable defenders.

Serie A clubs, including Inter Milan, Napoli, and Roma, are also keeping tabs on De Winter, but with the growing international demand, they may need to act swiftly to avoid being priced out of the race.

Premier League club have edge over other clubs

Genoa have set a valuation of €30–35 million for De Winter, a fee considered reasonable for a player with his potential.

Premier League clubs, with their financial muscle, are seen as favourites to match this valuation, potentially giving them the edge in what is shaping up to be a competitive summer pursuit.

De Winter’s next move will be crucial, with the Belgian defender prioritising a club where he can continue his development while playing regular top-level football.

As it stands, both Man United and Tottenham have the best chance of signing the Belgian star but the high interest in the services of the defender could create a transfer battle among some of the top clubs in Europe.

