Sunderland and Leeds United are looking to improve their attacking unit during the summer transfer window, and they have identified Matthis Abline from Nantes as a target.

According to a report from Leeds United News, the two clubs have held talks to sign the French under-21 International. He has impressed in the under-21 European championships in Slovakia this summer, and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for both clubs.

He has scored 16 goals for Nantes in 60 matches. He could develop into a quality player for the two English clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to test himself at the highest level.

Sunderland eyeing attacking signing

Sunderland have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need better players in order to do well in the top flight. Improving their attacking unit should be a priority. The 22-year-old has the technical attributes to do well in England, and he will look to hit the ground running.

Leeds keen on Matthis Abline

Similarly, Leeds will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars as well. They need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 22-year-old will add some much cutting edge in the final third.

He will look to add goals and creativity to the side. Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Abline is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a solid future investment for the two clubs.

