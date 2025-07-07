Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, lifts The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off trophy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and they would be prepared to sanction his departure.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Sunderland are planning to sign a new goalkeeper, and they have been linked with multiple players recently. It will be interesting to see whether the 25-year-old ends up when he leaves Sunderland.

Sunderland could look to sell

“Patterson is a top young goalkeeper and he’s got a good reputation,” he told Football Insider. “Patterson has proved over the last year that he can hold his own at a good level, so whether he’ll want to now become a second-choice, I’m doubtful. “From Sunderland’s point of view, it might make sense to cash in on him. “If they get a good offer and they don’t think he’s going to start any more, it wouldn’t surprise me if they let him go. “But it will all depend on whether they do sign a new goalkeeper.”

Anthony Patterson has been linked with an exit

He has been linked with clubs like Southampton in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if the Saints managed to get a deal across the line. They have been relegated to the second division of English football, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to bring in quality players in order to do well next season and fight for promotion. Patterson could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them. He will look to establish himself as a key player for the club if he

The player has been previously linked with top clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if any of the Premier League clubs decide to come in for him in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old is highly rated across England, and he has a bright future. He will look to play for a big club in future.

For now, he should look to focus on his development, and he must join a club where he will get ample opportunities. Regular football will be crucial to his development.