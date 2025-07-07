A Sunderland flag flutters in the breeze prior to a Barclays Premier League match. (Photo by Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone during the summer transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, the newly promoted club are looking to improve their squad and they have identified the experienced goalkeeper as a target. Johnstone has struggled for regular game time at Wolves, and he needs to play more often.

He has spent most of his time at Wolves on the bench since joining them for a fee of around £10 million. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and joining Sunderland could be ideal for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The goalkeeper has been linked with Leeds as well.

Sunderland could use Sam Johnstone

Sunderland have secured promotion to the Premier League. They will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They need players with quality and experience in order to do well in the Premier League next season. Johnstone has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, and there is no doubt that he could establish himself as an important player for Sunderland.

He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money because of his situation at the West Midlands club. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks. Sunderland are interested in the player, but they are yet to follow it up with an official proposal for him. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to get the deal done.

Wolves should look to get rid of underperformers

Meanwhile, Wolves will look to improve their squad during the summer transfer window as well. Selling some of their underperformers would be ideal. It could help them bring the funds for necessary additions.

The transfer could be ideal for all parties, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.