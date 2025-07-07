“Too expensive” – Journalist provides bleak transfer update for Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new central defender this summer.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer but he is not the only name on their transfer list.

The Merseyside club have lost Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this summer and the future of Ibrahima Konate is still uncertain at Anfield.

The defender has entered the final year of his contract at the club and no progress has been made over a new deal for him.

Giogio Scalvini may be too expensive for Liverpool

Journalist Graeme Bailey has provided the latest update on Liverpool’s interest in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini to Rousing The Kop.

The young defender has already gained a lot of experience but while he is someone who could prove to be ideal for Arne Slot’s team, the Reds may find it difficult to complete a deal for him.

“I think Scalvini may already be too expensive for Liverpool,” says Bailey.

“If we’re not talking about Konate’s replacement, if we’re talking about a young player, I think he’s probably a bit too much already potentially. I think you’re talking £40-50m.

“Also with the injury record he’s got in the past 12 months, he’s a brilliant player, he certainly ticks all the boxes, but I’m not 100 per cent that Liverpool take him right now.”

Reds need player sales soon to fund new signings

Due to the signings already made by Liverpool this summer, they have spent a considerable amount on their transfer business. It may make it difficult for them to sign new players who are out of their range at the moment.

Liverpool will largely depend on sales moving forward in order to fund their summer signings.

The likes of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott have been linked with moves away from Anfield and their potential sales could provide Liverpool the cash that they need to sign a new defender.

While interest in signing Scalvini may be high among Premier League clubs, Liverpool are not one of them at the moment.

Club “love” Liverpool star and will “100%” try again to sign him, says Fabrizio Romano