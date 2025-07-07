Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur reacts from the stands. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the OGC Nice attacker Evann Guessand this summer.

The player has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and a report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham are now confident of getting the deal done. They could use a versatile attacker like him, and the 24-year-old would be a useful acquisition.

He can operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goal and creativity to the side. Guessand scored 12 goals last season and picked up seven assists. The African has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Manchester United were keeping tabs on him a few months ago.

The Ivorian could be tempted to join

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. It would be the ideal next step for him. He has proved himself in France, and he will look to test himself at a higher level. Tottenham have an exciting squad and an ambitious project. They will be an attractive destination for players.

They managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly in the Premier League next season. Signing a versatile attacker like Guessand would be a wise decision.

Tottenham could use Evann Guessand

The Ivorian has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in England, and he could be an important player for Tottenham. They looked quite mediocre going forward last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch.

Signing the right players this summer will help them fight for trophies once again. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The player is likely to cost around £20-25 million. Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and the transfer could look like a bargain in future.