Viktor Gyokeres is willing to make big sacrifice in order to join Arsenal this summer

Viktor Gyokeres is so determined to join Arsenal this summer that he has agreed to forgo €2 million from his salary to help facilitate a transfer from Sporting to the Emirates, according to Portuguese outlet Record, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish striker has emerged as Mikel Arteta’s top attacking target as Arsenal look to strengthen their frontline for the 2025/26 campaign.

Gyokeres, who scored 54 goals across all competitions for Sporting last season, is seen as the ideal profile to lead the line at Arsenal.

Negotiations between Sporting and Arsenal have been ongoing for the striker and the Gunners are confident over completing the deal for the new number nine that they have been looking for some time.

Viktor Gyokeres is determined to join Arsenal

In a bid to accelerate discussions, Gyokeres has demonstrated his commitment to joining Arsenal by agreeing to give up €2 million from his salary expectations, showcasing his strong desire to be part of Arteta’s project in North London.

The attacker is desperate for the next move in his career and he has his heart set on a move to the Gunners.

The Premier League giants are offering him the chance to become the leader of their attack and also the opportunity to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League.

Gyokeres has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal, with a proposed contract running until 2030.

Gunners want to make Gyokeres their third summer signing

The Gunners, who have already strengthened their midfield with the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and added squad depth by signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, are now set to move for the Sporting striker to make him their third summer signing.

Arsenal fans will be encouraged by Gyokeres’ clear commitment to joining the club, with the Gunners now focused on closing the gap in valuation with Sporting to finalise the transfer.

