A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of West Ham United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United and Leeds United are interested in signing the versatile Slavia Prague defender, El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The versatile defender has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, and he has now been banned from first-team training. It seems that Slavia Prague are prepared to let the player move on this summer.

Crystal Palace were keen on the player a few months ago.

West Ham keen on defender

Meanwhile, a report from Hammers News claims that West Ham have already had two offers rejected for the player in the region of £17 million and £17.5 million. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an improved offer to the players in the coming weeks. It is no secret that they need defensive reinforcements.

They have previously signed players like Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague. They have amicable terms with the Czech outfit, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Leeds United keen on El Hadji Malick Diouf

Meanwhile, a report from Leeds Live claims that the newly promoted Premier League side are keen on the defender as well. Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to improve their squad. Signing a defender could be a wise decision for them. They have looked vulnerable at the back at times last season. They will be up against top-class attackers in the Premier League, and they will need to improve in that area of the pitch.

The opportunity to join West Ham or Leeds will be quite exciting for the player. It would be the ideal next step in his development, and he will look to prove himself in England..

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague manager Jindrich Trpisovsky has revealed that he is a player with “extraordinary quality”, and he is likely to leave the club in future. The defender is likely to cost around £21.5 million. This summer.