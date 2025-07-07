Detailed view of a corner flag with the Manchester United badge. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and he hopes to join Manchester United this summer.

His friend and former Nigerian International Julius Aghahowa has confirmed that the player has interest from Everton and Saudi Arabian clubs. However, he wants to join a big club like Manchester United.

He said (h/t Africa Foot): “While Everton and Al Ahly are clearly interested, Ndidi hopes to join Manchester United. He wants to take a step up by signing for a big club like Manchester United. This would be an excellent move for someone I consider one of the best African midfielders of recent years. He’s powerful, capable of pressing, winning back balls, and opening up the game with his long diagonal runs.”

Man United could use Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United need a quality defensive midfielder, and the 28-year-old could be an excellent addition. He will help them win the ball back, and he will also protect the back four. Manchester United were quite vulnerable at the back last season, and they need a reliable defensive midfielder.

The 28-year-old will not only help them dominate midfield contests, but his arrival will also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. He has extensive experience in Premier League football, and he could settle in quickly. He is too good for the Championship, and he will not want to play in the second division of English football next season.

Bargain move for the Red Devils

Ndidi is available for a reasonable amount of money following Leicester City’s relegation, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can snap him up quickly.

It would be a bargain acquisition for Manchester United, and they must do everything in their power to get the deal done. They need to improve their squad to bounce back strongly after a disappointing campaign. Players like Ndidi will certainly help them improve. He has the physicality and technical attributes to play for a big club, and he has been linked with elite clubs in the past as well.