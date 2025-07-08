Arsenal closing in: Deal to get completed within the ‘next 48 hours’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are on the verge of completing their next summer signing, with Christian Norgaard expected to finalise his move to the Emirates Stadium within the next 48 hours, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners have agreed a deal worth £10 million up front plus £5 million in potential add-ons for the experienced Danish midfielder from Brentford.

Mikel Arteta has been clear about his desire to add depth and leadership to his midfield options as Arsenal look to mount another title challenge while competing in the Champions League.

Arsenal need a new, experienced midfielder

After the departure of Thomas Partey and Jorginho from Arsenal this summer, the Gunners needed more experience in the middle of the park and they have managed to get just that with Norgaard.

Jacobs provided the update on his X account:

“Christian Norgaard is expected to complete his move to Arsenal within the next 48 hours. £10m+£5m fee.”

The Brentford midfielder has been a consistent performer for the Premier League club.

His ability to screen the defense, dictate tempo and win second balls has made him a constant presence in the Brentford midfield.

Gunners pick up pace in the summer transfer window

Arteta believes Norgaard’s presence will not only provide valuable cover for Declan Rice but will also allow Arsenal to rotate effectively during a congested season ahead.

While the fee is relatively modest for a player with Premier League pedigree, the defender is being brought in to provide depth in the squad and would largely be used as a back up option.

It is understood that personal terms with Norgaard will not be an issue, with the player keen on taking the next step in his career.

The Gunners have picked up their transfer business this summer with a deal for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres also edging closer.

