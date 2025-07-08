A giant poppy is seen next to the Arsenal FC logo outside the stadium. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to wrap up the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal or not confident of getting the deal done. The player is keen on the move as well, and both parties will look to sort out the formalities soon.

The report further claims that the transfer is a matter of when, not if.

Arsenal need Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been in outstanding form last season, and he scored 54 goals in all competitions. His performances wowed the Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya as well, who labelled him as a “top player”.

The Swedish International striker is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to perform at the highest level. Arsenal could provide him with the platform to fight for the league title and the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have come close to winning major trophies, but they have not been able to get over the line. They are lacking that final bit of quality in the attacking unit. A reliable striker could make a world of difference for them.

Big opportunity for the Swedish star

Gyokeres will look to make his mark at the highest level, and Arsenal could help him establish himself as one of the best players in the world. He has been outstanding for the Portuguese club, but he needs to perform at an elite level in order to truly establish himself as a world-class player.

Arsenal have been linked with players like Benjamin Sesko as well. However, it seems that they will end up with the Swedish international as their star striker next season. It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old can hit the ground running in the Premier League.