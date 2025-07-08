Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres during the summer transfer window.

They tried to sign the player multiple times in 2024, but they failed with offers to get the deal done. According to Fichajes, they are now prepared to break the market for him. They are very keen on the Spanish international, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Spanish club.

They are preparing to offer €50 million for the versatile attacker. Torres has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Ferran Torres would be a quality addition

Torres is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he could be an excellent addition. He will add goals and creativity to the side. He could share the goalscoring burden with Ollie Watkins next season. Aston Villa need more quality and depth in the attacking unit if they want to secure European qualification next season.

Signing the versatile attacker would be a wise decision. He will be hungry for regular game time, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. He’s not an indispensable asset for Barcelona, and joining a Premier League club could be ideal for him. Unai Emery is a quality manager who might be able to bring out the best in the player.

Premier League move could be ideal

Torres has previously played in the Premier League with Manchester City, and the opportunity to prove himself in English football will be quite exciting for him. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and they could jump at the chance of securing €50 million for the player.

Aston Villa are clearly long-term admirers of the player, and they will be hoping to get the deal done this time. The player is at the peak of his power, and he would look to make an instant impact at the West Midlands club.

He has been described as a “mentally strong” footballer by former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.