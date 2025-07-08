(Photos by Stu Forster and Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s efforts to bring in one Premier League-proven striker this summer would seemingly require an element of compromise on his part for any such move to happen.

The Magpies are set to secure the signature of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for £55m and also remain confident of fending off Liverpool in the transfer race for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, so their attention could now turn towards adding a centre-forward.

The Athletic‘s Chris Waugh reported on Tuesday morning that Eddie Howe’s side have an interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin following his release by Everton, with the 28-year-old coming onto the radar at St James’ Park after the failed pursuit of Joao Pedro.

However, as outlined by Ben Jacobs, the striker’s wage demands appear to be complicating the possibility of a free transfer for Newcastle.

Calvert-Lewin’s demands posing a problem for Newcastle

The journalist explained (via X): ‘Newcastle retain an interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but are reticent to meet his terms. Nothing is advanced currently, nor has a new offer been presented to Calvert-Lewin so far.

‘#NUFC are still assessing several options after missing out on Joao Pedro, and learning Callum Wilson would not extend.

‘A move will only progress if Calvert-Lewin reduces his terms from 12 months ago when #NUFC made a concrete offer. Even then, Newcastle are somewhat wary of Calvert-Lewin’s injury record.’

Newcastle’s concerns are justified

Jacobs didn’t specify exactly what salary the striker is seeking, but The Chronicle reported in April that the 28-year-old’s wage expectations were £100,000 per week, matching what he’d been earning at Everton last season (as per Capology).

That’d put him joint-seventh in Newcastle’s wage list (Capology), which at surface level doesn’t seem overly prohibitive financially, unless Calvert-Lewin has since shifted the goalposts in terms of his demands.

Concerns over the England international’s fitness record are understandable – over the last four years, he’s had 11 separate absences which have seen him miss a total of 83 matches (Transfemarkt), equating to an average of 21 games per season.

That has to be ringing alarm bells in the St James’ Park boardroom, even when recalling the lofty praise from his former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who said during his time on Merseyside that the Sheffield native had ‘all the qualities to be a top striker’ (BBC Sport).

Ordinarily, the opportunity to sign a centre-forward with 57 Premier League goals on a free transfer would be difficult to refuse, but if Calvert-Lewin isn’t prepared to be flexible with his wage demands, then the Magpies may soon be forced to turn elsewhere in the market.