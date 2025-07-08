Deal done: Newcastle United make major breakthrough in their chase of £55m star

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to complete the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest after reaching a full agreement with the player and his club, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish winger is preparing to move to St James’ Park in a deal worth £55 million.

A deal between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest is finalised, ensuring that Elanga will be making the switch to the North East ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

It is understood that the 23-year-old has also agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with the Magpies, with only final paperwork and medical formalities now standing in the way of the move being officially announced.

Newcastle United win Anthony Elanga race

Elanga’s performances for Forest have been impressive and that is why clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham showed interest in signing the former Manchester United star.

However, it is Eddie Howe’s Newcastle who have now won the race to complete his signing with only formalities left to complete the move.

It is a major statement from the Magpies who were looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

With Champions League football returning to St. James’ Park once again next season, Howe needed more depth and quality in his squad.

Elanga offers quality up front to Eddie Howe

Elanga is set to move straight into the starting line up at the club and become a part of their attack which would have Alexander Isak as well as Anthony Gordon.

It is a threatening front three with pace and quality to score goals, something that the Newcastle United fans would love to watch next season.

Elanga’s departure will leave a gap for Forest to fill in attack, but the funds from this transfer will provide them with enough resources to sign his replacement and invest the money in their squad.

An official announcement from Newcastle is expected soon, with Elanga set to become one of the headline additions of the summer window as the Magpies continue to back Howe to make big changes to his squad.

