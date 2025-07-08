Report: Everton now want to sign future “superstar” to play alongside Thierno Barry

Everton FC
Posted by
Michael Keane celebrates with his Everton teammates
Michael Keane celebrates with his Everton teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing the Japanese international attacker Takefusa Kubo during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Everton are planning to submit a bid of €30 million in order to sign the 24-year-old attacker. He has done quite well for Real Sociedad, and he has been linked with multiple clubs in recent seasons.

Takefusa Kubo would improve Everton

Takefusa Kubo warming up for Real Sociedad
Takefusa Kubo warming up for Real Sociedad (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if Everton can get the deal done. They have done well to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Thierno Barry from Villarreal. The player is all set to undergo his medical with the Merseyside outfit, according to a report from the New York Times.

It seems that they want to sign the Japanese international to play alongside Barry next season. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line.

Kubo is highly rated across Europe, and he has been labelled as a future “superstar”. He has all the tools to develop into a quality Premier League attacker. He is capable of operating as a right-sided winger as well as a central attacking midfielder. His versatility and technical ability could prove to be invaluable for Everton.

Everton need improvements

They need to improve their squad this summer if they want to fight for a place in the top half. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, but they have been fighting the relegation battle in recent seasons. They will look to bounce back strongly next season, and quality players like Kubo will help them.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the 24-year-old. The former Real Madrid attacker has the qualities to impress in English football, and he will hope to use Everton as a platform to demonstrate his ability at the highest level.

  1. Don’t know how good this lad is, but I would take almost anybody as an alternative to Harrison, it is beyond belief that this talentless flop is even on the egender.

