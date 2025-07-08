Journalist claims ‘agreement in the next week’ is expected for Man United transfer

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s transfer window has been largely focused on incomings so far.

Although only Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon have arrived at the club so far, the Red Devils are working hard behind the scenes to add more quality and depth to their squad.

Their next target is Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a long time now but his move has still not been completed.

The focus is now starting to shift towards offloading players this summer who are no longer a part of manager Ruben Amorim’s transfer plans.

Man United turn attention towards offloading players

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho are all expected to leave the club this summer for a new adventure in their career.

Among the above mentioned players, the first departure could be of Sancho as Juventus step up their interest in signing the English winger.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has provided the latest update regarding Sancho’s potential move to Juventus this summer to United In Focus.

He said: “We are told that Juventus’ new general manager Damien Comolli believes he has made progress on the deal. He feels that Sancho has agreed to a wage drop whilst also securing a suitable pay-off from Man United. He believes Juventus are well-placed to secure a deal.

“We understand that United feel they are doing their part to secure his move – Comolli believes that United are willing to go further than merely dropping their price.

“He is of the understanding that Sancho wants to move to Turin, and we are told by sources close to the player that he does think Juventus would be an interesting move.

“Comolli is accelerating talks, and he believes he can strike an agreement in the next week, as long as talks continue as they are.”

Jadon Sancho to Juventus?

It would be a major development in the summer transfer window for the Red Devils to offload Sancho.

After spending last season on loan at Chelsea, it became clear that Sancho has no future at the club and the Red Devils are desperately trying to either sell him or loan him out.

Since his move from Borussia Dortmund, the English winger has failed to live up to expectations with his poor form and inconsistent attitude not going down well with the hierarchy at the club.

United would be happy with the latest development since they would be getting a high earning player off their wage bill.

