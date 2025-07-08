Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates during a Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the highly rated Manchester City defender Jayden Lienou.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are closing in on the services of the 17-year-old left-back. Leeds have lost Junior Firpo upon the expiry of his contract, and they will need to replace him.

He was an important player for them. It will be interesting to see if they decide to bring in the Manchester City defender in the coming weeks. Lienou is a talented young player with a bright future. Although he might not be ready to start regularly in the Premier League just yet, he could be a key player for them in the long term.

Man City exit could be ideal

The 17-year-old needs more opportunities in order to develop further. Manchester City will not be able to provide him with the opportunities he needs. The move to Leeds United could be ideal for him. They have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his development.

Lienou is a young talent who could develop into a key player for the team with the right guidance.

Jayden Lienou would be a future asset

The former Everton defender is expected to join the youth team at Leeds if the transfer is completed. It will be interesting to see if he can convince Daniel Farke to give him first-team opportunities, especially in the cup competitions.

Leeds are looking to improve their squad this summer. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to establish themselves as a top-flight club. They will not want to come back down to the Championship next summer. They need quality players in order to stay up. Having the right blend of youth and experience would be ideal for them.

