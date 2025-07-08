Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City as well. According to Fichajes, the player is looking to leave Real Madrid this summer after losing prominence at the club. The 24-year-old wants regular game time, and Real Madrid will not be able to provide him with the opportunity.

Liverpool need Rodrygo Goes

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. They could use a quality attacker like him. Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Napoli, and they need to replace the South American. He scored seven goals last season, and Rodrygo should prove to be an upgrade on him.

He is a technically gifted attacker who is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles. He is highly rated across Europe, and he has the technical attributes to do well in English football. He could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance.

Can Arsenal or Man City sign the player?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen on the player as well. They need to find an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, and his compatriot could be the ideal addition. Similarly, Manchester City need more depth in the attacking unit as well. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs manages to get the deal done.

The Brazilian striker has been labelled as “massively underrated” by his Real Madrid teammate, Jude Bellingham. There is no doubt that he’s a phenomenal talent, and regular football at Liverpool could bring out the best in him. He could develop into a world-class player for the Premier League champions. However, the transfer is unlikely to be cheap. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can afford him.