Liverpool plot dramatic last-minute hijack of £68m Arsenal target in stunning twist

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Julian Finney, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make an unexpected late push to steal Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, a player strongly linked with Arsenal, according to The Independent.

The 27-year-old England international is being chased by Mikel Arteta to add more depth and quality to his attacking and creative options this summer but Liverpool have now stepped up their interest in signing the Palace star.

Liverpool have had a prolific window so far, securing several impressive signings including Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool could hijack Arsenal move for Eberechi Eze

However, manager Arne Slot appears keen to double down on the attacking department ahead of next season, and Eze has emerged as a top target.

The England international helped Palace win the FA Cup last season and impressed with his individual performances with some of the biggest clubs in England taking notice of his talent.

Although Arsenal have reportedly advanced furthest in the race to sign Eze, the report states that no club has yet made a concrete approach to sign the Palace star.

It is clear to see why the Reds have entered the race to sign Eze this summer. The question marks over the future of Luis Diaz have perhaps forced them to consider a move for Eze who cannot only play in the wide attacking positions but also behind the striker in a central role.

Reds need more creativity in their team

Eze would be expected to compete with Cody Gakpo, as well as Diaz if he stays at the club this summer, for a place in the starting line up.

Arsenal remain favourites unless Liverpool immediately formalise an offer. The Gunners have shown the most interest so far and Eze is personally keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool’s interest will change the player’s mind but as the summer transfer window progresses, the two Premier League title contenders from last season may once again go head to head for one of league’s most creative players.

Eze has a £68m release clause at Palace and whoever wants to sign him this summer would have to pay that amount.

