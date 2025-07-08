Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and Barcelona are interested in securing his signature.

According to Spanish publication AS, Diaz dreams of joining Barcelona this summer, and he is willing to join the Spanish champions, even if they fail to register him this summer.

Diaz makes a unique demand

The report claims that the Colombian is demanding substantial compensation if Barcelona fail to secure his registration by 31 August. The Colombian would not be able to play until January in that case, and he wants to be compensated adequately. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. It appears that the Liverpool attacker would be willing to wait in order to play for Barcelona if he is guaranteed a significant amount of money.

The report further claims that Barcelona are already working with the player’s agents on a draft contract.

Will Liverpool let Luis Diaz leave?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to sanction his departure.

He was an important player for them last season. They were overly dependent on Mohamed Salah and Diaz for goals and creativity in the final third. Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz this summer, but they still need more depth in the attacking unit. Selling the Colombian winger might not be a wise decision. In addition to that, Liverpool should focus on improving their squad instead. They need a reliable striker who can score goals consistently.

The report from the Spanish publication claims that Diaz was initially valued at around €70 million, but circumstances have changed since the tragic demise of Diogo Jota. Liverpool are lacking depth in the attack now, and they might not be willing to sell the South American easily.