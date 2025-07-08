Major red flag: Man United pull out of deal for player who is ‘clever in the box’

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United have decided against pursuing a deal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite being offered the chance to sign the striker on a free transfer following his Everton exit, according to GiveMeSport.

Calvert-Lewin became a free agent at the end of June when his contract with Everton expired, ending his long association with the club and opening the door for potential suitors across the Premier League and beyond.

His representatives have been working to find the 28-year-old a new home, and Man United were among the clubs made aware of his availability as he looks to embark on the next chapter of his career.

Man United step up out of race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

However, despite the opportunity to secure an experienced Premier League striker without a transfer fee, Man United have opted not to advance discussions.

Influential figures at Old Trafford have concerns regarding Calvert-Lewin’s injury record, which has seen him miss significant periods over recent seasons due to various fitness issues.

This has ultimately become a key factor in the decision to move away from the possibility of adding the Enlgish striker to their ranks.

United have already made one significant addition to their attack this summer with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves while there is a clear desire within the club to continue strengthening the squad.

The English striker has had a poor fitness record

Calvert-Lewin’s availability was seen by some intermediaries as an opportunity for United to add proven Premier League experience to their frontline at minimal cost but the club’s reluctance to take a gamble on a player with a concerning injury history has changed the course of action for the club as well as the player.

Calvert-Lewin will have to look elsewhere as he looks to make a fresh start following his Everton departure and on the other hand, United will continue to monitor other transfer targets with a clear desire to strengthen their attack this summer and solve their goal scoring issues.

Former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Calvert-Lewin by calling him ‘clever in the box’.

