Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United have now opened talks to sign the Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Goal Brazil, they have initiated the move to sign the 26-year-old central midfielder, and he will cost around £52 million. The player has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past as well. The report claims that Arsenal and Chelsea were interested in him last summer.

Premier League move would be ideal

He has established himself as a key player for the Italian club, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies in future.

Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. The reported price is quite steep for the player, but he has all the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder. He will help out defensively and add composure, creativity to the side as well.

With the World Cup coming up next year, he will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for the national team. Regular football in England could help him do that.

Man United need Ederson

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park, and they have the resources to pay £52 million for the Brazilian. It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly.

The player will look to sort out his future and focus on his football. He has been hailed by the former Italian manager, Fabio Cabello, for his ability to combine “physicality, technique and intelligence”.