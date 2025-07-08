Manchester United flags are pictured on seats inside the stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Boca Juniors youngster Milton Delgado during the summer transfer window.

A report from Canal 26 claims that they are expected to submit an offer in the coming days to secure the services of the player.

Man United keen on Milton Delgado

Delgado is reportedly on the radar of clubs like Independiente, Godoy Cruz and Tigre as well. However, Boca Juniors would prefer to sell abroad. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done in the coming weeks.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for Delgado. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself in European football.

The player has a contract with the South American club until December 2028, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can negotiate a reasonable deal for him. The Argentina youth International has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and Manchester United could help him develop further.

Asking price set

Delgado is reportedly valued at around €11 million. Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay the asking price. The deal could prove to be a major bargain in the future. If the young midfielder manages to adapt to English football. He could easily justify the investment in future.

Manchester United need more quality and technical ability in the middle of the park. It is no surprise that they are looking at the South American. He would be a solid investment for them. He is available on a bargain this summer, and Manchester United must do everything in their power to get the deal across the line.

