Man United told to sign ‘selfless’ Premier League attacker valued at £60million

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has encouraged the club to make a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

The ex-England international believes that Watkins could provide the cutting edge United need to take the next step under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim and his recruitment team are fully aware that United require more firepower if they are to challenge for major honours in the future.

Although Matheus Cunha has already joined from Wolves and talks are ongoing with Brentford regarding a deal for Bryan Mbeumo, there is a clear focus within Old Trafford on adding a striker who can deliver consistently at the top level.

Man United need a new striker this summer

The need for a new striker has increased at Old Trafford after the poor performances of Rasmus Hojlund who joined the club from Atalanta in a big money move two seasons ago.

Parker told Goal: “I’d have to say yes. He’s honest, he’s a workaholic, and I’ve found it strange how players are playing in front of him at Aston Villa.

“I’m a fan of Ollie Watkins, people will talk about his age, but he’s someone who is willing to run the line, someone who will try and turn bad into a good and can score goals.

“He’s very strong in the air as well and he can lead the line, which is a massive plus for Man Utd because they never had that last season – a blind man would have done better.”

Ollie Watkins can solve Ruben Amorim’s goal scoring issues

Watkins has emerged as a name worth considering following an impressive spell at Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old has also shown the mentality needed to perform under pressure, not only for Villa in the Premier League but also for the England national team.

Aston Villa are reportedly asking £60million for the England international attacker this summer.

Having been linked with several strikers this summer, Watkins is looking like the likeliest addition to United at the moment with his Premier League experience being a key factor as well as his ability to press from the front, something that Amorim would love to have in his team.

Former Villa manager Dean Smith praised Watkins by calling him ‘selfless’.

