Manchester United have not made a great case for bringing the best out of footballers in recent years.

Perhaps none of their current roster, beyond the out-of-favour Marcus Rashford, makes that case quite as well as wantaway star Antony.

Following a torrid three seasons in Manchester, the Brazilian appears to have found a far more suitable footballing home in La Liga.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a remarkable debut season with Real Betis, registering nine goals and five assists in 26 games (across all competitions) in 2024/25.

Club Appearances Goal contributions
Ajax 82 46
Manchester United 96 17
Real Betis 26 14

* Antony’s goal contribution stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

Real Betis in talks to re-sign Antony from Manchester United

Ruben Amorim sits on the bench and looks on.
(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Decision-makers and the wider fanbase will no doubt be left scratching their heads after watching Antony struggle to acclimatise to life in the Premier League, and then thrive in Spain.

The maligned right winger, of course, would hardly be the first footballer to crumble under the immense, and evidently growing, pressure at Old Trafford.

Having since flourished at Real Betis, however, the Europa Conference League finalists are fully prepared to take Antony off Ruben Amorim’s hands.

Sources close to the talks taking place between United and Real Betis have exclusively informed CaughtOffside that the Spanish outfit is working on a loan deal, despite financial limitations. This would, ideally, come with an obligation to buy and a percentage on any future sale.

The Red Devils had initially pursued a fee of €50m [£43.1m], but a lower fee of around €35m [£30.1m] is now seen as more realistic. Betis are keen to pay a fee for the initial loan with a view to finalising the transfer next summer.

Antony wants to leave the Premier League

CaughtOffside have confirmed with multiple sources close to negotiations that not only is Antony open to the transfer, but he’s willing to lower his salary demands to enable the deal.

The former Ajax attacker is excited at the prospect of a return to La Liga and playing for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

That’s not to suggest the Verdiblancos are alone in expressing their interest. Certainly, several other European clubs are keeping an eye on Antony, but Betis are pushing the hardest to make the deal happen.

Real Betis are hopeful that their good relationship with the winger and a smart financial package will convince United.

Talks are ongoing and positive, though it should be emphasised that negotiations are yet to reach an advanced stage.

