A general view of the No Room for Racism logo on the Tottenham shirt. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Mohammed Kudus continues to be linked with a move away from West Ham United, and he is looking to join Tottenham Hotspur.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, the 24-year-old has made it clear to West Ham that he wants to join Tottenham, and he is not interested in discussing a move with any other club. The development will come as a huge boost for Tottenham.

Tottenham handed a boost

“There have been three or four clubs interested in Kudus,” he told Football Insider. “But from what I hear, he’s narrowed his own market and made his intentions clear. “He has told West Ham he’s not interested in any of the other suitors, whether that’s Chelsea or whoever, he’s only interested in going to Tottenham. “That’s a big boost for Spurs not just because they don’t have to worry about other clubs coming in to sign him, but also in the negotiations. “It puts pressure on West Ham to accept an offer because that’s the one the player wants.”

Tottenham have already had offers rejected for the player, and they will now hope to get the deal across the line. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an improved offer to sign the player.

Tottenham could use Mohammed Kudus

The 24-year-old could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham. They need more depth in the final third, and the Ghana International will add goals and creativity to the side. He is capable of slotting into multiple attacks, and he is well settled in English football. He could make an instant impact at the north London club.

Tottenham will be hoping to do well in the league next season, and they will hope to impress in the UEFA Champions League as well. They need more quality at their disposal. Kudus was outstanding for West Ham during his debut campaign, and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to thrive at a big club.

Tottenham have the bones of a very good squad, and a few intelligent additions could take them to a whole new level next season. The African certainly has the qualities to transform them in the attacking unit.