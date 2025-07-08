(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United appear to have made a significant breakthrough in their efforts to sign Sean Longstaff.

As they prepare for their return to the Premier League, the Whites have been pushing to snap up the Newcastle United midfielder, who’s now into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

On Tuesday morning, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie indicated (via X) that the Yorkshire club were ‘close to agreeing’ a deal with the Magpies for the 27-year-old, and a further boost came from Tyneside shortly afterwards.

Newcastle accept £12m Leeds offer for Longstaff

As reported by Lee Ryder for Chronicle Live, the St James’ Park outfit have accepted an offer of £12m (£10m up-front and £2m in add-ons) from Leeds for Longstaff, who’s now into the final year of his current contract.

The player is understood to be weighing up the proposal, and Newcastle won’t stand in his way if his preference is to move on from the club he has represented since he was eight years old.

The midfielder would be assured of regular game-time under Daniel Farke, something he hasn’t had with the Magpies in recent months.

With the Tynesiders about to complete a £55m swoop for Anthony Elanga, they could be open to selling Longstaff, as any fee reaped for him would represent pure profit in terms of satisfying PSR requirements.

Longstaff would offer invaluable top-flight experience to Leeds’ midfield

The 27-year-old would reportedly prefer to see his boyhood club receive a fee for him this summer than lose him for nothing next year (The Athletic), so he could well be amenable to accepting a proposed move to Leeds now that Newcastle have given the thumbs-up to the Whites’ latest offer.

Although the midfielder has barely played in 2025 (his last Premier League start came seven months ago), the addition of his top-flight experience (171 games in the division) could be invaluable for Farke’s side upon their return to the top tier.

Lauded by Eddie Howe for his ‘drive and endurance‘, the 27-year-old could provide Leeds with added bite in midfield. As per FBref, he ranked among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues last season for blocks per game (1.92) and the top 11% for tackles per 90 minutes (3.05).

Having already strengthened in defence and attack during the transfer window, the Elland Road side now appear to be closing in on a rock-solid recruit in the middle of the park.

Significantly, he’d be the first of the new arrivals to have proven himself as a reliable Premier League operator (Lukas Nmecha had a mere 14-minute dabble in the division during his time at Manchester City), and Farke will no doubt value that commodity greatly.

With Newcastle accepting the Whites’ offer for Longstaff, it feels as though this prospective transfer has moved significantly closer to fruition.