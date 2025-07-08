A general view as a large black and white flag of Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The 27-year-old French international defender was on at Aston Villa, and a report from RMC Sport claims that Newcastle have already opened talks regarding a move for the player.

The defender needs regular football in order to get his career back on track, and moving to Newcastle could be ideal. He is not a key player for Chelsea, and the Blues are unlikely to stand in his way if a good offer comes in. They are hoping to recoup €30 million (£26m) for the experienced defender.

He has been linked with a permanent move to Aston Villa as well.

Newcastle could use Axel Disasi

Newcastle conceded 47 goals in the league last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. They will be up against top-quality players next season. Disasi could be a useful acquisition for them. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as a player for Newcastle.

They have an ambitious project and a talented squad. The opportunity to join them will be attractive for the player. The reported asking price is quite reasonable as well. Newcastle should be able to get the deal across the line.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on the discussions with an official proposal.

A fresh start would be ideal

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to join a club where he will be able to fight for trophies. Newcastle managed to win the English League Cup last season, and they could help him fulfil his ambitions.

Even though he has failed to make his mark at Chelsea, he has the quality to do well in English football. He will look to prove his worth with Newcastle if the transfer goes through.