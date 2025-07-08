Newcastle United believe they can beat Liverpool to the signing of Premier League star

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have started their summer transfer business and they are showing ambition to build a promising squad for Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have started their transfer business with the signing of Spanish winger Antonio Cordero on a free transfer from Malaga.

Latest reports have suggested that an agreement has been reached with Nottingham Forest to sign winger Anthony Elanga as well.

Howe wanted to strengthen his attacking positions and his latest moves have suggested that he is intent on doing that this summer.

Newcastle United want a decisive summer transfer window

Following their qualification to the Champions League, the Toon Army are ready to invest heavily in their squad this summer.

They are now considering a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, their long term target, and according to GiveMeSport, the Magpies believe they can beat Liverpool to the signing of the England international.

Newcastle are refusing to give up their chase of the Crystal Palace star even though it might be difficult for them to sign the player ahead of Premier League champions Liverpool, who are Guehi’s preferred choice this summer.

Marc Guehi is their primary target

Marc Guehi celebrates after Crystal Palace beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final
Marc Guehi celebrates after Crystal Palace beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Magpies are long term admirers of the centre-back and even tried to sign him multiple times in the summer transfer window last year.

This year, they feel they can get him in a bargain move as the defender has entered the last year of his current contract at Selhurst Park.

Guehi has impressed the biggest clubs in England with his performances in the 2024/25 season, particularly after helping Palace win the FA Cup by beating Manchester City in the final.

For their back-up plan, they have identified Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini as their alternative to Guehi but the Palace defender remains their primary target.

Newcastle United set £80m price tag for Manchester City transfer target

