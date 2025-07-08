(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Parma defender Giovanni Leoni during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from talkSPORT, the two Premier League clubs are keen on the 18-year-old, but he would prefer to stay in Italy for now. Inter Milan are interested in securing his signature as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Leoni is a talented young defender with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for the two clubs. They have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the Italian fulfil his tremendous potential.

Spurs and Liverpool need Giovanni Leoni

Liverpool need more defensive depth, and signing a quality young defender could prove to be a wise decision. Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent problems, and Liverpool have sanctioned the departure of Jarell Quansah. Leoni could prove to be a shrewd investment for them.

Similarly, Tottenham need more defensive quality as well. Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club, and they will need to replace him. Although the 18-year-old is not ready to replace the World Cup winner, yet, he could be groomed into a future star.

Can Liverpool or Tottenham get the deal done?

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Tottenham come forward with an offer to get the deal done. Convincing Parma to sell the player might not be too difficult for them, but they will need to convince the player to join them as well.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club can be quite exciting for most young players, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Leoni needs to join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him. He should only join a Premier League club if they are willing to provide him with gametime assurance.

