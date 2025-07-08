Report: Man United deal off after secrets talks for record-breaking deal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have turned down a record-breaking documentary deal with Amazon worth £10 million, despite holding private talks about the project.

The streaming giant approached United with a proposal to produce an all-access documentary series at Old Trafford, similar to the successful “All or Nothing” series with clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

The potential deal would have seen Amazon pay a significant sum for behind-the-scenes access to the Red Devils.

Man United decline Amazon’s offer of a documentary

However, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, United ultimately declined the offer, concerned that allowing camera crews into the dressing room, training ground, and boardrooms could prove to be a distraction and compromise the privacy of players and staff.

Despite the financial appeal of the deal, United’s leadership believes that the club’s primary focus should remain on restoring success on the pitch and ensuring stability amid a critical phase of restructuring.

The club is undergoing changes following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment with manager Ruben Amorim working hard to turnaround the fortunes of the club.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final against Tottenham.

It was a disastrous season for them and this summer, they are working towards building their squad and making big changes.

Amazon has been successful with such ventures in the past

Amazon has found major success with football documentaries, providing fans with unprecedented insight into club operations and dressing-room dynamics, helping humanise players and managers while boosting a club’s global visibility.

Manchester City’s “All or Nothing” series, for example, was widely praised for its inside look at Pep Guardiola’s methods, while Arsenal’s series attracted record viewership among football fans globally.

For United, the timing of such a venture was deemed inappropriate, with the club keen to shield their operations from unnecessary external scrutiny as they attempt to close the gap on rivals and re-establish themselves as a dominant force in English and European football.

For now, the Red Devils are staying behind closed doors as they prepare for a crucial campaign ahead, leaving Amazon to look for alternative projects within the football world.

