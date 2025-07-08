Report: Man United hope to complete the signing attacker from Premier League rival

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

With the arrivals of Matheus Cunha from Wolves already confirmed and a move for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo edging closer, United are wasting no time in reshaping their frontline.

Nkunku, once one of Europe’s most promising attacking midfielders during his time at RB Leipzig, has endured a difficult spell at Chelsea since his £52 million.

The Frenchman’s spell in west London has been marred by injuries and inconsistent performances.

According to Fichajes, Man United see Nkunku as a player capable of injecting creativity and goals into their attack while offering tactical versatility across the front line.

Chelsea, for their part, are reportedly open to letting the 27-year-old depart but have made it clear that they will not entertain low offers despite his limited involvement over the past two seasons.

Chelsea have set a price tag of £35 million for Nkunku which is £17 million less than what they paid RB Leipzig.

Man United have genuine interest in signing the French attacker who they believe could provide depth and versatility to their attack.

United are looking to rebuild their attacking line

With players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho facing an uncertain future at the club, the Premier League giants are ready to add attacking options to their squad.

Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Nkunku is still a talented player, capable of playing in a number of different positions.

The Frenchman’s potential arrival could prove to be a shrewd piece of business if he can rediscover the form that made him one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting talents.

Discussions are likely to accelerate in the coming days. However, the main hurdle remains the financial terms, which could prove challenging before an agreement is reached.

