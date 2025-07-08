(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to reports from France, Sunderland have entered the race to sign a Premier League defender who’s seemingly desperate to leave his current club this summer.

The Black Cats have already brought in two new players since the Championship play-off final, with Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki joining Regis Le Bris’ squad, while Chemsdine Talbi and Reinildo Mandava look set to be confirmed imminently.

The Wearsiders could now seek to complement those arrivals with the potential addition of a World Cup semi-finalist with experience of the English top flight.

Sunderland enter Nayef Aguerd transfer race

French outlet Foot Mercato reported that Sunderland have joined the race to sign Nayef Aguerd, with the West Ham defender also wanted by Marseille, Real Sociedad (where he spent last season on loan), Roma and AC Milan.

It remains to be seen whether the Irons would be willing to sell him to a fellow Premier League club, although it appears that the Morocco international’s days at the London Stadium at numbered.

Hammers News corroborated claims from elsewhere that the 29-year-old asked not to return to the capital club for pre-season, and although he was present at Rush Green on Monday, he didn’t partake in full training.

Aguerd would provide a versatile and experienced defensive option for Sunderland

With Aguerd seemingly desperate for a way out of West Ham, could Sunderland fend off some illustrious suitors from mainland Europe to keep him in England?

The Moroccan would bring invaluable Premier League experience to a position where that commodity is lacking among the current Black Cats squad, and his ability to play at left-back as well as centrally is sure to be appreciated by Le Bris.

Although his time in east London hasn’t been the happiest, he showed with Real Sociedad last season that he’s an ‘exceptional centre-back capable of playing in many tactical styles’ and ‘comfortable on the ball while still being solid in defence’ (Breaking The Lines).

Aguerd might simply be in need of a fresh start this summer, and his apparent eagerness to leave West Ham (as well as his age) should facilitate the possibility of him being signed for a modest fee.

This could be one for the Wearside faithful to keep a close eye upon over the coming days and weeks…