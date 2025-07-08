Brentford Manager, Thomas Frank during a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Anis Hadj Moussa from Feyenoord during the summer transfer window.

According to Africa Foot, Tottenham wants to sign the 23-year-old attacker, but they are unlikely to be able to get the deal done. Feyenoord manager Robin Van Persie rates the player highly, and he does not want to let him leave the club.

The Algerian winger scored 11 goals last season and picked up six assists along the way. He could prove to be a quality addition for Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to the target now. They have been linked with players like Mohammed Kudus as well.

Anis Hadj Moussa would be a quality addition

Moussa has done quite well in Dutch football, and he has the technical attributes to do well in England as well. The opportunity to move to Tottenham would have been exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with Champions League football as well.

Moussa is a talented player with a bright future, and he will look to play at the highest level in future. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to test the resolve of the Dutch outfit with a lucrative proposal.

Tottenham looking to add attacking depth

Either way, they need to improve their attacking unit this summer. Tottenham will look to do well in the league and Europe next season. They need more quality at their disposal. Players like Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel were underwhelming last season.

More competition for places would be ideal. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

It is evident that Tottenham are desperate to improve the attacking unit. They have been linked with multiple attackers in recent weeks.

Player has “made his intentions clear”, he wants Tottenham transfer