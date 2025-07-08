A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur logo outside the stadium. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive unit this summer, and they have identified Maxime Esteve from Burnley as a target, as per L’Equipe.

The 23-year-old was outstanding for Burnley in the Championship, and he was instrumental in their push for promotion. It will be interesting to see if the Clarets are willing to sanction his departure.

Tottenham could lose Cristian Romero during the summer window, and they need to replace him. The South American has been an indispensable asset for them, and they need a quality player to fill the void left by him.

Meanwhile, the defender has been linked with Crystal Palace as well.

Maxime Esteve would be a quality signing

Esteve has shown his ability in the second division of English football, and he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well. Tottenham tried to sign the player during the January transfer window, and they had an offer of around €24 million turned down for the player.

Burnley wanted €35 million for the defender back then. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell the player for a reasonable amount of money this summer. The opportunity to join Spurs will be quite exciting for him, and he will look to join the north London club. They will be able to offer him Champions League football and the platform to fight for trophies.

Tottenham need to improve their squad

Tottenham had a disappointing Premier League campaign last year, and they finished close to the relegation zone. They will look to bounce back strongly, and they need quality players. Improving the defensive unit should be one of the priorities.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Burnley to sell the player. It would be a major blow for the newly promoted side if they lose their best defender this summer.

Report: Tottenham eyeing up a move for 17-G/A winger from Eredivisie