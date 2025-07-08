Watch: Joao Pedro scores a long-range stunner on Chelsea debut

Joao Pedro scores on Chelsea debut (Photo via DAZN)

Chelsea signed Joao Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this summer, and the Brazilian has made an outstanding start to life at his new club.

The 23-year-old has managed to make his mark at his new club with a stunning long-range curler against his old club, Fluminense, in the FIFA Club World Cup today.

Joao Pedro scores a stunning goal

The Brazilian handed his side the lead in the 18th minute with a well-taken goal from outside the box. It will be interesting to see if he can build on his impressive start to life at Chelsea and add to his goal tally during the remainder of the game.

18′ João Pedro, are you serious?! ⚽💥 First start, first goal, and it’s against his old club! Chelsea 1-0 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLUCHE pic.twitter.com/FCGpBnlBnc — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 8, 2025

Chelsea made it to the semifinals of the competition, and they will look to go all the way. Players like Pedro could prove to be very useful for them.

Chelsea fans will be delighted

The Blues paid a premium in order to secure his signature, and the fans will be delighted with what they have seen from their new signing so far. He had an impressive season in the Premier League with Brighton last year, and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate that at his new club.

The Brazilian is a technically gifted player who can operate in multiple attacking roles, and Joao Pedro will look to establish himself as a key player for Chelsea as the season progresses.

Chelsea needed more goals and creativity in the final third after last season, and they will be delighted with the way their new signing has hit the ground running.

Video via DAZN

Report reveals why Joao Pedro has chosen to join Chelsea