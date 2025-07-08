West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve their goalkeeping department with the signing of Zion Suzuki from Parma.

According to a report from West Ham Way, the Hammers are currently in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old Japanese goalkeeper.

The Japanese keeper is a talented player

Suzuki has done quite well for the Italian club last season, picking up eight clean sheets.

The player has 18 international caps to his name as well. He has the tools to develop into a reliable Premier League goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see if West Ham can get the deal done. They need to improve their squad in the coming weeks if they want to do well next season. They were quite disappointing in the Premier League last year.

West Ham need Zion Suzuki

Alphonse Areola was quite mediocre, and his inconsistent performances cost his side valuable points. West Ham need to improve in that area of the pitch, and signing a new goalkeeper would be a wise decision. The opportunity to join a Premier League club could be exciting for the young goalkeeper. It would be a massive step in his career, and he will look to establish himself as a Premier League star.

Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. He is reportedly valued at around €20 million. It will be interesting to see if West Ham follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. They have the resources to sign the player, and they could nurture him into a future star.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper has been linked with other Premier League clubs in recent months. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers face competition from any other club in the coming weeks.

