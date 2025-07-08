Report: West Ham line up move for 20-goal star as Mohammed Kudus replacement

West Ham United players huddle on pitch. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing the Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Sports France, they have identified the 27-year-old as a replacement for Mohammed Kudus. The player has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, and he could be on his way out of the club soon.

The Nigerian could be a quality replacement. He has proven himself in Italy, and he has the ability to succeed in England as well. He has played in the Premier League before, and the opportunity to return to English football could be exciting for him.

Ademola Lookman would improve West Ham

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta
Ademola Lookman to West Ham? (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

He is at the peak of his powers, and this is the right time for him to take up a new challenge. West Ham need a dynamic attacker like him, and the Nigerian would be the ideal fit. He is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and he will chip in with goals and creativity. Lookman scored 20 goals last season, and picked up seven assists.

He has proven himself in Italy, and he will look to make his mark in English football if the transfer goes through. West Ham had a disappointing season last time out, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the right players will help them do well.

Can West Ham convince the player?

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Lookman to join the club. He has been linked with other English clubs as well. He’s a quality player, and he will probably hope to join a club capable of winning trophies. West Ham finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they will need to convince him of their ambitions.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

