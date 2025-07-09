After Elanga: Newcastle United accelerate plan to sign Man City superstar

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are ready to make some big moves this summer under the leadership of manager Eddie Howe.

The Magpies are already edging closer to the signing of winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest and their summer transfer business is not going to stop there.

They are interested in adding new players in all the positions this summer and while Elanga is being targeted to strengthen their attack, they are set to make a move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi again, just like they did last summer.

Due to the return of Champions League football at St. James’ Park next season, Howe is ready to increase the size of his squad while also adding more quality to perform at the top level.

Newcastle United want to sign Jack Grealish

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are ready to step up their interest in signing Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish this summer.

Howe is reportedly an admirer of the English midfielder and he believes that the Man City star can provide the club a cutting edge in the attacking third next season.

The midfielder is looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer after falling down the pecking order under manager Pep Guardiola.

Grealish is looking for more playing time away from City

With players focusing on the World Cup next year, Grealish is ready to move to a club where he will be guaranteed playing time, something that has been difficult for him at Man City recently.

City have reportedly set an asking price of £40m for the midfielder who is ready to move to a club where he will be given playing time to make his place in the England national squad.

Along with Newcastle, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Napoli are keen on a move for the Man City star.

