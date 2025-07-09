Arsenal edge closer to signing 23-year-old as £50m offer submitted

Noni Madueke is closing in a move to Arsenal (Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

Having completed the signing of Martin Zubimendi over the weekend, Arsenal are now edging closer to securing a deal for their next addition. Mikel Arteta wants at least two attacking players added to his squad during the summer transfer window, and the first of those could be set to arrive.

In the last week, Arsenal have established Noni Madueke as their leading winger target. Personal terms were agreed with the Chelsea man over the weekend, and as such, an opening offer has been anticipated.

And on Tuesday, it has now arrived.

Chelsea receive Noni Madueke offer from Arsenal

Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea vs Fluminense
Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea vs Fluminense (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have tabled their first offer for Madueke, worth in the region of £50m. Their hope is that a deal for the England international, who has 11 goals and four assists in 46 appearances across the 2024-25 season, can be agreed next week, following his involvement for Chelsea at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Chelsea are unlikely to accept

While there is confidence in Arsenal that a deal can be done, it is not expected that Chelsea will accept this offer. The proposal from Arsenal is £50m with add-ons included, whereas the Club World Cup finalists are seeking a package in excess of this.

Specifically, Chelsea want a fixed fee of £50m, and they believe it would be entitled given that Newcastle are doing this for Anthony Elanga, who is set to join the Carabao Cup winners from Nottingham Forest.

The good news for Arsenal is that their opening is not far from Chelsea’s valuation, so it does appear that a deal can be done in the coming weeks. And once it is, it allows sporting director Andrea Berta to fully focus on completing the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

