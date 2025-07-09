David Ornstein provides major Arsenal transfer update as three targets named

Noni Madueke in Chelsea training (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Chelsea over the potential transfer of Noni Madueke as they also have two other big-name attacking players on their list of targets.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, the Gunners are working on signing Madueke after already agreeing personal terms with the 23-year-old England international.

However, Ornstein’s report also mentions Arsenal’s interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

CaughtOffside‘s understanding is that Arsenal have already held talks with Palace over Eze, with optimism growing about the two clubs moving towards an agreement over the structure of the payment of the deal.

Will Arsenal sign Noni Madueke or Eberechi Eze?

It remains to be seen who Arsenal will end up signing in attack this summer, but it seems that both Madueke and Eze are high up in the north London giants’ thinking.

Nothing is done yet, though, and we may be seeing Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta adopting a similar approach to his negotiations with both Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal got quite advanced with both players before seemingly deciding to settle on Gyokeres, so perhaps we’ll find out later which attacking midfielder or winger ends up being their priority.

Would Madueke or Eze be better for Arsenal?

It can be hard to predict how players will fare after moving clubs, but Eze probably looks the more exciting talent at the moment.

The 27-year-old has been the star man of this Palace side, scoring the winning goal as they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season.

By contrast, Madueke has struggled to really establish himself as a crucial player at Chelsea, even if he’s shown flashes of quality.

Madueke is also younger so may be seen as having a higher ceiling, though Eze would also surely make more sense due to the positions he plays.

The England international can operate on the left or in the centre, where Arsenal need more options, whereas Madueke’s best role is on the right, where he surely won’t start ahead of Gunners star Bukayo Saka.