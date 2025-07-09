Chelsea could sign Emi Martinez this summer (UEFA via Getty Images)

Chelsea will continue their transfer business next week after the Club World Cup final, and there are multiple areas that could be addressed. One signing that could be made is a new goalkeeper, especially with that position having been targeted earlier in the summer.

A deal for Mike Maignan had been sought, but it did not come to fruition. And Chelsea are not expected to go back in for the AC Milan goalkeeper – instead, they have set their sights on the Premier League market.

Chelsea to rival Man United for Emi Martinez

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Chelsea are interested in signing Emi Martinez from Aston Villa. He also believes that they have a better chance of getting a deal done compared to Man United.

“Man United can’t afford to sign Martinez while they still have Onana. So that has limited their options massively because it looks like they’re struggling to sell.

“Martinez is a very good goalkeeper, and from what I hear there are a few clubs who have been made aware that he will be available this summer. One of those clubs is Chelsea, who have been looking to strengthen in that position.

“It’s different at Chelsea to Man United, because they’ve got about four goalkeepers but they can go and sign Martinez and worry about what to do with the rest afterwards. As things stand, I’d say they’re in a good position to get ahead of United for that deal. The door has been left open so it wouldn’t surprise me to see them make a move.

“United are very much in danger of missing the boat over this one. They’ve held talks but a Chelsea hijack is looking likely.”

Man United have been after Martinez for several weeks, but a deal does look tricky – especially with Aston Villa asking for £40m. Chelsea are very capable of paying this amount, and they could decide to do so at some stage during the summer.